System Noire – Zeitgeist (Album – Danse Macabre)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Four years after the official debut album “Do…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Four years after the official debut album “Do Not Pass That door” German duo Björn Miethe (vocals) and Daniel Gosewisch (machines)are back on track unleashing the second full length of System Noire.
Content: The main sources of inspiration remain pretty similar to the debut album, but the global writing- and production process both have been improved. The songs are carried by danceable vibes and melodic sequences reminding me of Mordacious. The songs have been sung in English and German. There also is one cut featuring female vocals.
+ + + : The music sounds pretty cliché, but there’s an audience for it. This is danceable Dark-Electro spiced with EBM elements. I like the production of the vocals which create a zombie-like effect. It makes the band easily recognizable and that’s for sure a very positive evolution. System Noire will appeal to lovers of Stahlnebel vs. Black Selket and Suicide Commando.
– – – : This band brings nothing new so the work becomes quickly predictable.
Conclusion: System Noire has seriously improved the production and has even accomplished a few potential dancefloor killers.
Best songs: “Tarantallegra”, “Katharsis”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/SystemNoire
Label: www.dansemacabre-group.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether