KNK – Dead Body Music 4 (Album – KNK)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Belgian formation KNK has been busy for a couple…
Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Belgian formation KNK has been busy for a couple of years and has released a few productions.
Content: The band claims to compose ‘dead body music’ and that’s a rather appropriate title for the music they compose. It sounds dark and even tormented; now and then reminding me of the bass lines of Pouppée Fabrikk and next experimenting with Industrial sound treatments reminding me of Dive. I noticed 90s EBM influences but also haunted atmospheres.One of the songs features female vocals by Hilde Ivens (sister of Dirk Ivens).
+ + + : The main strength of this formation is that they’re striving for an own sound. It’s EBM, but with an explicit dark -and ‘dead’, approach. The opening cut perfectly stands for the KNK sound.
– – – : Some songs could have been more elaborated while the sound production is suffering from a lack of professionalism.
Conclusion: I’m not totally convinced, but KNK has something different -maybe unique, from other EBM bands, which incites me to keep an eye on this band.
Best songs: “Bleak Sunset”, “Lifeless”, “Minimal”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/knk8888
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether