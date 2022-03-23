Synapscape – Point To Me Nowhere (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Industrial,Experimental, Electronic. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Tim Kniep and Philipp Muench are back on track…
Genre/Influences: Industrial,Experimental, Electronic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Tim Kniep and Philipp Muench are back on track unleashing four new songs.
Content: Synapscape has already experimented with different influences and has now accomplished a true sonic melting pot. The work has something chaotic and yet controlled; heavy rhythms have been merged with Psychedelic- and Industrial sound treatments. Other passages are more into minimalism while there’s another piece (cf. “Flight From Disunity”) reminding me of Insekt while the last cut (cf. “Demons Of The Past”) is reminding me of The Executive Slacks mixed with Snog.
+ + + : Synapscape is a sonic chameleon; every single work sounds a bit different and yet it remains driven by recognizable elements. Synapscape has a kind of sound DNA and remains a creative project. I like the minimalism and also the retro touch emerging at “Interactive Paradox” -featuring cool, screaming like vocals, and “Demons Of The Past”.
– – – : The opening piece “Nightfall” has something chaotic which I don’t like that much.
Conclusion: Synapscape are once again taking their fanbase by surprise; mixing retro-Electro with delicate minimalism.
Best songs: “Interactive Paradox”, “Demons Of The Past”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.synapscape.org / www.facebook.com/synapscape
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether