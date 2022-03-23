Synapscape – Point To Me Nowhere (EP – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial,Experimental, Electronic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Tim Kniep and Philipp Muench are back on track unleashing four new songs.

Content: Synapscape has already experimented with different influences and has now accomplished a true sonic melting pot. The work has something chaotic and yet controlled; heavy rhythms have been merged with Psychedelic- and Industrial sound treatments. Other passages are more into minimalism while there’s another piece (cf. “Flight From Disunity”) reminding me of Insekt while the last cut (cf. “Demons Of The Past”) is reminding me of The Executive Slacks mixed with Snog.

+ + + : Synapscape is a sonic chameleon; every single work sounds a bit different and yet it remains driven by recognizable elements. Synapscape has a kind of sound DNA and remains a creative project. I like the minimalism and also the retro touch emerging at “Interactive Paradox” -featuring cool, screaming like vocals, and “Demons Of The Past”.

– – – : The opening piece “Nightfall” has something chaotic which I don’t like that much.

Conclusion: Synapscape are once again taking their fanbase by surprise; mixing retro-Electro with delicate minimalism.

Best songs: “Interactive Paradox”, “Demons Of The Past”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.synapscape.org / www.facebook.com/synapscape

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official