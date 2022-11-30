Synapscape – Close To Comfortable Distance (EP – Ant-Zen)

November 30, 2022

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Industrial-Wave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Creativity has no limits for German duo Synapscape. After having released a great new full length (cf. “The Stable Mind”) Philipp Münch – Tim Kniep are already back on track unleashing four new songs.

Content: This EP is an interesting experiment and is a step forward in the long career of the project. The familiar Minimal/Electro-Wave sound has been mixed with harder Industrial sound treatments and Acid passages. The vocals inject a ghost-like effect on top.

+ + + : The songs are made of retro elements like 80s/Wave-Electronics, Industrial sounds and Acid (which also brought us back to the late 80s) and yet Synapscape never sounds that refreshing. I think it’s all in the mix of influences and the way they bring it together in a flexible approach. “Instructed To Run” is an absolute masterpiece and the perfect exposure of their creative mindset.

– – – : Only the last track “Of Facts And Circumstances” sounds like the less convincing one; kind of B-side song next to 3 smashers.

Conclusion: Synapscape is recycling retro-influences to create new sonic paths.

Best songs: “Instructed To Run”, “Peyote Calls”, “Face On”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.synapscape.org / www.facebook.com/synapscape

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


