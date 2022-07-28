Synapscape – The Stable Mind (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electro, EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: German duo  Philipp Münch – Tim Kniep…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Minimal-Electro, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: German duo  Philipp Münch – Tim Kniep strikes back with a new album of their beloved Synapscape sonic brainchild. They accomplished ten new cuts.  

Content: Synapscape have experimented with an endless list of influences during their career. This album sounds a bit as summarizing this impressive career. The work became a melting pot between EBM, Industrial, Minimal-Electro/EBM and Experimental music. Some passages have been mixed with Acid sequences. You’ll notice vocals with harsh vocals next to instrumental cuts.

+ + + : The common thread between the diversified tracklist of this work is the global sound intelligence. Synapscape transforms genres like EBM and Industrial into a very own thing. It feels like they’ve put all these influences and styles into a personal sonic mould. Some passages remind me a bit of the EBM-style of Portion Control, but with this little extra Synapscape touch on top. The harsh, shouting, vocals inject extra power, but are totally matching with the sound.

– – – : The first half of the work is absolutely great, featuring a succession of brilliant songs while the second part is less punchy.

Conclusion: I’m not saying Synapscape caught me off guard, but each new album definitely features cool surprises. The creative mind of this duo has no limits and is the perfect equivalent of their talent.

Best songs: “Wastelands”, “Revive”, “Talk To Your Crow”, “Listen”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.synapscape.org / www.facebook.com/synapscape

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


