Tangerine Dream – Raum (Album – Kscope)

Background/Info: Tangerine Dream is for sure one of the greatest Electronic projects in history. Set up and driven by Edgar Froese, the band was already active a while before most of the people reading this review were born. Froese passed away in 2015, but his ‘mates’ Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick went on. This is the second full length without the founding member, although the others have access to his sound archives.

Content: “Raum” is a production which pays homage to the original ‘atmospheric’ sound of the band while adding a touch of modernism. Slow rhythms are carrying the space- and evasive-like sound treatments. The 7 tracks are moving from ‘classical’ Tangerine Pieces to some modernism.

+ + + : Tangerine Dream remains a visionary project which gave birth to the so-called ‘Berliner school’. And even after the loss of Edgar Froese, his acolytes hold on to the true spirit of Tangerine Dream. “Raum” features the ‘basic’ ingredients of the band’s sound while looking forward. The future still must be written and that’s precisely what the opening piece “Continuum” seems to reveal. “In 256 Zeichen” is a song for the die-hard fans; a sonic voyage of nearly 20 minutes which sounds like a sonic postcard. I like the dreamy style emerging at “You’re Always on Time”.

– – – : The initial effect of surprise is gone, but the spirit remains.

Conclusion: Even after more than 80 albums and becoming orphans of their instigator, the Tangerine Dream fans will not be disappointed.

Best songs: “You’re Always On Time”, “Continuum”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.tangerinedreammusic.com / www.facebook.com/TANGERINEDREAM.OFFICIAL

Label: https://kscopemusic.com / www.facebook.com/Kscopemusic