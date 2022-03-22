Pia Fraus – Now You Know, It Still Feels The Same (Album – SekSound Record Label)

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Dream-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This album by Estonian formation Pia Fraus was released last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album “Wonder What It’s Like”. The songs were played and recorded again while the tracklist became different from the original.

Content: Pia Fraus early work was clearly driven by the legacy of 80s Dream-Pop and Shoegaze genres. From ‘happy’-pop to darker and harder passages, the work has something eclectic. Some songs remind me of the imaginary hybrid between The Cure and The Housemartins. The dreamy side of the composition is, however predominant.

+ + + : The album has been released by the band’s own label so in a way Pia Fraus paid homage to their own work. This album isn’t innovative but is a fully enjoyable work. I like the ‘feel good’ opener “How Fast Can You Love”, but still the harder and darker “Obnoxious” coming next. It illustrates the band’s diversity. The dreamy side comes through with grace at “Swim In Eyes” and “Plastic World”. On top of the songs you’ll hear the sweet and sensual vocals of Kristel Eplik.

– – – : The original album wasn’t exactly the one with the band’s ‘best’ or ‘biggest’-songs.

Conclusion: This work is a perfect way to remind -or to discover, the gentle Dream-Pop and Shoegaze style of this band.

Best songs: “Obnoxious”, “Swim In Eyes”, “Plastic World”, “How Fast Can You Love”, “Blå”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.piafraus.com / www.facebook.com/piafrausband

Label: www.seksound.com / www.facebook.com/seksound