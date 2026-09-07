SWARM releases new single ‘Sing For Me’ via Out Of Line

SWARM, the industrial EDM project of Brandon Thomas Carroll, releases “Sing For Me” on Out Of Line Music, his second single for the label, out now.

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SWARM, the industrial EDM project of Brandon Thomas Carroll, has released “Sing For Me” on Out Of Line Music. The single came out on September 4, 2026, and is Carroll’s second release on the label, following his debut there, “Who Will Save You Now”, in May 2026. Carroll wrote, produced, mixed, and mastered “Sing For Me” himself.

<a href="https://houseofswarm.bandcamp.com/track/sing-for-me" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sing For Me by SWARM</a>

The release follows a recent collaboration with SKYND on the joint single “Jimmy Savile”, in which Carroll also appeared in the accompanying music video. SWARM is confirmed for the Out Of Line Weekender in Berlin in May 2027, with further live dates in preparation.

About SWARM

SWARM is the solo project of Brandon Thomas Carroll, based in Jacksonville, Florida. Carroll began the project in 2018 following his recovery from an eating disorder, an experience he has discussed publicly, including in a 2023 Forbes interview. His sound sits at the intersection of industrial EDM, metal, and cinematic electronic music. Carroll has collaborated with or featured alongside Bad Omens, Till Lindemann, HEALTH, Aesthetic Perfection, Celldweller, The Browning, and Apashe.

Side-Line first covered SWARM in March 2026, when he and Aesthetic Perfection released the single “Sorrow”. “Sing For Me” is his second single as an Out Of Line Music artist, released alongside a confirmed 2027 Berlin festival appearance.

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