Sudden Infant release live tape ‘Redux. Live at MF2K15’

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Sudden Infant, the Swiss industrial noise project of Joke Lanz, release the live album “Redux. Live at MF2K15” on Raubbau and Pflichtkauf on 15 September 2026. The recording comes out on tape and digital, with the cassette edition limited to 50 copies.

The album documents Sudden Infant’s performance at Maschinenfest 2015, recorded live at Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany, during the festival’s 2015 edition (MF2K15), which ran from 9 to 11 October that year. The set features Lanz’s abrasive electronics, turntablism and vocal performance, drawing on the same mix of noise, industrial sound and performance art that has defined Sudden Infant’s live shows for over three decades. The tape ships with a j-card in a snapbox and cardboard slipcase, printed in silver ink on black cardboard, and is priced at 11.50 EUR.

About Sudden Infant

Sudden Infant is the project of Joke Lanz, a Swiss noise musician, turntablist, performance artist and singer born in 1965 in Basel. Lanz founded Sudden Infant in Basel in 1989 as a solo action project, working at the intersection of noise, turntablism and performance art, and the same year he also became a member of the Schimpfluch group. Early releases appeared on the Swiss label Schimpfluch, including the cassette “Sudden Infant” and the 7-inch “Broken Glass”, both in 1989.

Through the 1990s and 2000s, Sudden Infant released material on labels including Tochnit Aleph, Blossoming Noise, Harbinger Sound and iDeal Recordings, alongside collaborations and splits with artists such as Runzelstirn & Gurgelstock, MSBR and Carlos Giffoni. In 2014, after a quarter century of largely solo work, Sudden Infant became a trio with Christian Weber on bass and Alexandre Babel on drums. The trio’s first album, “Wölfli’s Nightmare”, came out that year on Voodoo Rhythm Records, produced by Roli Mosimann, known for his work with Swans, Wiseblood and The Young Gods. The same year, Sudden Infant issued the cassette “Holes of Glory” on Raubbau, and Sudden Infant also appeared on a split 7-inch EP with Sleaford Mods on Harbinger Sound.

Sudden Infant returned to Raubbau in 2015 with “Live at Maschinenfest 2013”, documenting an earlier festival appearance, and continued to release music through the following decade, including “Buddhist Nihilism” on Harbinger Sound in 2018. Lanz has also recorded and performed under his own name, including “Joke Lanz Plays Sudden Infant” on iDeal Recordings in 2016, and has worked in duos and ensembles with musicians including Shelley Hirsch and Christian Weber. “Redux. Live at MF2K15” extends that documentation of Sudden Infant’s live history, drawn from the project’s 2015 Maschinenfest performance and released on Raubbau and Pflichtkauf.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com