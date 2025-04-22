Suburban Spell launches brand new electropop EP, ‘Ceremony’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Melbourne-based electropop / synthwave project Suburban Spell has released its latest EP, “Ceremony“, featuring two new original tracks and three remixes by Leæther Strip, Ant Trance and Ontic. The EP also includes a remix by Mark Tansley, guitarist of gothic bands Suspiria and Razorfade.

Note that the Bandcamp version includes a bonus track, “Bright Gold X” in a US mix.

<a href="https://suburbanspell.bandcamp.com/album/ceremony">Ceremony by Suburban Spell</a>

Lyrically the title track critiques societal rituals and relationships, reflecting on the constraints of social contracts. “Fingers of Sin”, the second original track, delves into the lasting impact of early trauma.

About Suburban Spell

Suburban Spell is the solo project of Peter Endall, former keyboardist for 1980s Melbourne synthpop band Schizo Scherzo.

Schizo Scherzo, was active during Melbourne’s vibrant 80s music scene, performing alongside acts such as The Eurythmics, Pseudo Echo, Real Life, and Fergal Sharky.

Re-emerging on the music scene as Suburban Spell, Peter has discovered his niche in contemporary Australian electronica drawing inspiration from 70s and 80s synthpop and electronica.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)