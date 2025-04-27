Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

American ambient pioneer Steve Roach will release the third vinyl pressing of his landmark album “Structures from Silence” via Projekt Records. The new edition, marking the album’s 40th anniversary, will be available on a special galaxy swirl: sea blue & ultra clear 140-gram LP through Projekt’s Bandcamp and European webstore.

Originally released in 1984, “Structures from Silence” was reissued by Projekt in February 2024. The first pressing of 500 copies sold out within three weeks, followed by a second pressing of 1000 copies that is now nearly sold out. The third pressing, also limited to 1000 copies, includes a four-page insert featuring historical notes and exclusive photographs.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/structures-from-silence-40th-anniversary-remaster-2">Structures From Silence — 40th Anniversary Remaster by Steve Roach</a>

The 40th anniversary edition features a remaster by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios NW in Portland, Oregon, based on a 24/96K transfer from the original analog tapes by Richard L. Hess. The album’s iconic cover art was created by Richard Bailey, with a graphic redesign by Sam Rosenthal.

Projekt describes “Structures from Silence” as offering a “breathing, suspended embrace of atmospheres and serene melodies” and calls it a “living example of the true healing quality that music can hold.” Steve Roach commented that the album “remains a still point in suspended time” when reflecting on his career.

About Steve Roach

Steve Roach is an ambient and electronic music composer and performer from the United States, active since the early 1980s. He began his career in California, recording his breakthrough album “Structures from Silence” at the Timeroom in Culver City between 1983 and 1984.

Roach’s early works, such as “Now” (1982) and “Empetus” (1986), helped define American ambient music. Over four decades, he has released numerous albums across a variety of ambient, tribal, and electronic styles.

“Structures from Silence” remains one of his most celebrated works, often cited as a foundational release in the ambient genre. In 2024, Projekt Records, based in Philadelphia, reissued the album to mark its 40th anniversary. The label, founded by Sam Rosenthal, specializes in darkwave, ambient, and ethereal music. Roach continues to record and perform, maintaining his reputation as one of the genre’s most influential figures.

