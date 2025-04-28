Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Good news for the French label BOREDOMproduct as their releases will now get a wider distribution via Audioglobe. One of the first releases to be distributed apart from La Machine’s newest album, is a re-mastered version of “Organique” by the French electronic solo project Thee Hyphen on May 16, 2025. The album will be available as a digipak CD. This reissue follows the 2021 remastered CD editions of “Incidental Tools of Confusion” and “Re.Sound”.

“Organique” was originally released in 1998 and has been unavailable for over a decade. Thee Hyphen, the solo project of Celluloide’s keyboardist Member U-0176, brings the album back with an updated sound, despite the original vocal tracks being lost.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/organique-album">Organique (Album) by Thee Hyphen</a>

The new edition features four bonus tracks, re-recorded during 2002 sessions when a full re-recording of “Organique” was initially planned but later abandoned. These bonus tracks offer a glimpse into the early sound development leading to the 2004 album “Consolidated Green”. Boredomproduct describes the release as “a must-have for fans of clean electronics” such as Lassigue Bendthaus, Kraftwerk, and ClockDVA.

A videoclip for the track “Digital” is available to view below.

About Thee Hyphen

Thee Hyphen is the solo project of French electronic artist Member U-0176, best known as the keyboardist for the synthpop band Celluloide.

Thee Hyphen first emerged in the late 1990s with a distinctive minimal electronic style. “Organique” debuted in 1998, followed by further experimental releases such as “Consolidated Green” in 2004. After a period of inactivity, Thee Hyphen’s catalog began to resurface with remastered editions, including “Incidental Tools of Confusion” and “Re.Sound” in 2021.

Thee Hyphen releases music through the French label BOREDOMproduct.

