Split Vision returns with brand new EP – Out now

Swedish electronic act Split Vision (originally formed back in 1985) have created an EP with 4 songs inspired by Swedish Folklore and myths but using the band’s own and recognizable 80’s synth retro vibe. The EP is out via the Danish label Town And Towers Records.

Note that there will be a full Split Vision ‘Best of CD’ included with the deluxe version of the upcoming “electropop Erasure” release from the German label Conzoom Records. The release should be out in April/May 2025.

About Split Vision

Split Vision is a synth group formed in 1985 in Sweden. The original lineup included Dan Hansson and Henric Palmqvist. After disbanding in the late 1980s, Hansson and Palmqvist revived the band in 2019, aiming to create new material rooted in their 1980s musical influences.

During the late 80’s, Split Vision made several live appearances at discoteques in North Eastern Skåne in Sweden. They also participated in some radio programs and talent competitions. But their first release was the 1988 single “How will I ever”, released on Platinum Records. The band also had a minor hit in Sweden with the song “So Many Times”.

In the spring of 2019, two of the original members, Dan Hansson and Henric Palmqvist, revitalized Split Vision. The result was the album “Among the Stars”, which was released on October 1st, 2020.

In 2022 the band got signed with the Scandinavian electronic music label, Town And Towers Records. Since then several singles have been released and also some EPs. In August 2024 a new music video for their song “Lust” came out.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

