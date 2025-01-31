Scheitan release new single ‘Carry me Home’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new single from the Swedish gothic rock band Scheitan, the ballad “Carry me Home“. The track will also feature on the band’s upcoming album which is to be out later this year.

“One of the trademarks of Scheitan has always been these dark, doomy gothic ballads. Already on our first album ‘Travelling in Ancient Times’ we finished it off with ‘Portals of Might’. On our second and third album we had ‘Soulside’, ‘Sad to Say’, ‘A Silent Hum’ and ‘My Isle’,” says Scheitan mastermind Pierre Törnkvist on the new single. And he adds: “‘Carry me Home’ is no different from these, it´s a “big” hymn to the everlasting sleep which we all are about to face, sooner or later.”

The new single was mixed by Daniel Bergstrand (In Flames, Soilwork etc.) and mastered at LANDR.

<a href="https://scheitan.bandcamp.com/track/carry-me-home">Carry Me Home by Scheitan</a>

About Scheitan

Scheitan, a Swedish gothic rock band from Luleå, was formed in 1996 by Pierre Törnkvist and Oscar Karlsson. Initially, they played black metal, as showcased in their debut album, “Travelling in Ancient Times”. Over time, their music evolved to incorporate gothic rock and ambient elements.

Their second album, “Berzerk 2000”, offered a more melancholic and gothic style, while still retaining some black metal influences. The third album, “Nemesis”, released under Century Media, then again went into a goth ‘n’ roll style. But after performing at the Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig, the band went on a 24-year hiatus.

In 2023, Scheitan re-emerged with singles like “Lost in Time”, “Fire at Dawn”, and a cover of Billy Idol’s “White Wedding”. They ended up signing with The Circle Music. Their fourth album, “Songs for the Gothic People”, was released on May 22, 2024, featuring eight tracks.

