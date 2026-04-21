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Swiss dark electro/EBM act Sleepwalk are back with “Dystopia“, a new 2CD set on Electro Aggression Records. The release will be out as a 2CD with a remix bonus CD and digitally on May 30, 2026.

The main disc carries 15 new tracks, while the second disc, titled “Interpretations”, expands the release with reworkings by Plastic Noise Experience, Individual Totem, Pyrroline, T.A.N.K., G.O.L.E.M., Second Disease, Synaptic Defect, Trilogy, Nine Seconds, R010R, Serpents, Pantser Fabriek, Brain Leisure, To Avoid, and Onenine, plus Terminal State and Pyrroline remixes of the band’s material.

We first announced the album in January 2025 in our article “Electro Aggression Records announce brand new releases from T.A.N.K., Trilogy and Sleepwalk“. Since then, project has also issued the Bandcamp-only digital set “Remakes“, released on April 11, 2026, as a prelude to the new album. The label describes that release as a revisit of older Sleepwalk tracks ahead of “Dystopia”.

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dystopia" rel="noopener">Dystopia by Sleepwalk</a>

Here’s the track list of the bonus disc.

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/interpretations" rel="noopener">Interpretations by Sleepwalk</a>

About Sleepwalk

Sleepwalk are a dark electro/EBM act from Bern, Switzerland. The project was founded in 1992 by Oliver Spring and Bruno Ruch, Andreas Lehmann, and Charly of tEaR!doWn.

The group started releasing material in the early 1990s including “Immortal Disease” from 1994, the first album “Door To Insomnia…” in 1995 on Khazad-Dûm, “Black Diagnose” in 1999, “Torture Chamber” in 2002, “Retrospect 94-96 (The Early Years)” in 2003, and “Rapid Eye Movement” on Scanner in March 2004.

By the mid-2000s the lineup had shifted. Oliver Spring left the band in 2005. The band later released the EP “Revenge Of The Lost” in 2011 and the concept album “Nibiru” in 2012, both on Scanner.

Sleepwalk joined Electro Aggression Records to release “Tempus Vincit Omnia” on January 3, 2018. The band said they wanted to move back toward more classic dark electro with EBM influence after “Nibiru”. “Dystopia” now becomes the next full 2CD release on EAR, following the Bandcamp-only “Remakes” prelude.

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