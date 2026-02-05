Split Vision – Echoes Of A New Spell (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Town & Towers Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Split Vision is a Swedish band that originated in the 1980s. After years of inactivity, the band found its way back to the studio in 2020 and began writing new material. This album was released last year and contains 12 tracks.

Dan Hansson and Henric Palmqvist create pure, vintage Synth-Pop. The analog sounds take us back to the 80s via a kind of time capsule, evoking memories that inevitably bring Depeche Mode, Erasure, and The Eurythmics to mind. It all sounds as if time has stood still, yet despite this, the album feels fresh and pleasant. The tracks were crafted with great care, and there is a clear attention to detail throughout. While I wasn’t fully convinced by the vocals on the first few songs, the production gradually improves as the album progresses.

Split Vision may sound ultra-cliché, but they managed to win me over with their well-crafted and solid songs. Highly recommended! (Rating:8).

Listen to “Business Of Love”:

https://splitvision.bandcamp.com/track/business-of-love

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

