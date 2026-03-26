SPK return as The SPKtR with ‘The Last of Men’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Industrial pioneers SPK have returned as The SPKtR, a collaboration between Graeme Revell and his son Robert J. Revell. The new project launched with the digital single and video “The Last of Men“. The single has two cuts: “The Last of Men” and “The Last of Men (video edit).”

“The Last of Men” is an industrial/electronic statement about AI, power, and the collapse of human centrality. Revell says: “AI is simply the contemporary coal face. It isn’t a shortcut or a replacement for artists. It’s an instrument.” He also describes the track as dealing with “the end of human centrality” rather than human extinction.

<a href="https://thespktr.bandcamp.com/album/the-last-of-men" rel="noopener">The Last of Men by The SPKtR</a>

A video has also been produced, you can watch it below. The SPKtR will make their live debut at Wave-Gotik-Treffen in Leipzig on May 25, 2026.

About The SPKtR / SPK

SPK was founded in Sydney in 1978 by Graeme Revell and Neil Hill. The project moved to the UK in 1980, and released the “Meat Processing Section” EP, the 1981 debut album “Information Overload Unit” on Side Effects, and the 1981 live cassette “At the Crypt” on Sterile Records.

SPK followed with “Leichenschrei” in 1982/1983 and the compilation “Auto-Da-Fé” in 1983. In 1984, “Machine Age Voodoo” marked a clear shift toward a more electronic and dance-oriented sound, with Sinan Leong joining as lead vocalist.

SPK continued with “Zamia Lehmanni: Songs of Byzantine Flowers” in 1986 on Side Effects, followed by “Digitalis Ambigua: Gold & Poison” in 1987 and “Oceania Live” in 1988.

After SPK’s original run, Revell built a long career in film and game scoring including song credits for “The Crow”, “The Craft”, “From Dusk till Dawn”, “Sin City”, “Blow”, “Call of Duty”, and “Dune”.

Formed in Summer 2025 The SPKtR lineup consists of Graeme Revell and Robert J. Revell, now based in Auckland, New Zealand. A first single, “The Last of Men”, is out now.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)