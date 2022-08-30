Spanish electropop act Mondträume lands all new video for ‘Day After Day’

Out now is a brand new video for the track “Day After Day” by the Spanish electropop act Mondträume. The video was created by Alain De Grox for Synth Heaven and contains excerpts from the CGI Short Film “L’Orée” by ARTFX School directed by Mickael Boixadera, Bastien Garbuio, Raphaël Laffitte, Jonathan Martinez and Renaud Tissandié.

The song “Day “After Day” is originally featured on the band’s last EP “The Unwknow Path” out via Alfa Matrix and features vocals by Madil Hardis, who is also the new voice of Mondträume.

Here’s the video.

And this is the recent Mondträume EP “The Unwknow Path” featuring “Day After Day”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-unknown-path-ep">The Unknown Path EP by MONDTRÄUME</a>