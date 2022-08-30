Qntal returns with 9th album, ‘Qntal IX: Time stands still’

(Photo by Qntal) Qntal, Syrah and Michael Popp, are back with their new album “Time stands still”. The new album holds 11 tracks and will be released on CD, a special edition with lenticular digipak and limited purple/blue marbled double vinyl.

Qntal was founded in 1991 by Michael Popp and Ernst Horn from Deine Lakaien. They later added vocalist Syrah (Sigrid Hausen) to complete the band. Michael Popp and Syrah are the principal members. Horn left the group in 1999, to concentrate on his other band, Deine Lakaien. He later formed Helium Vola in 2001 with a similar approach. Philipp Groth (a.k.a. Fil) joined Qntal just like singer and violist Sarah M. Newman (Mariko) who left the New York-based band Unto Ashes in 2008 to work with Qntal and Estampie in Germany.

The band’s last release was 2018’s “Qntal VIII: Nachtblume”.

Here’s a first teaser from the album, “Winterly Waves”.


