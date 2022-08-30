Qntal returns with 9th album, ‘Qntal IX: Time stands still’
(Photo by Qntal) Qntal, Syrah and Michael Popp, are back with their new album “Time…
(Photo by Qntal) Qntal, Syrah and Michael Popp, are back with their new album “Time stands still”. The new album holds 11 tracks and will be released on CD, a special edition with lenticular digipak and limited purple/blue marbled double vinyl.
Qntal was founded in 1991 by Michael Popp and Ernst Horn from Deine Lakaien. They later added vocalist Syrah (Sigrid Hausen) to complete the band. Michael Popp and Syrah are the principal members. Horn left the group in 1999, to concentrate on his other band, Deine Lakaien. He later formed Helium Vola in 2001 with a similar approach. Philipp Groth (a.k.a. Fil) joined Qntal just like singer and violist Sarah M. Newman (Mariko) who left the New York-based band Unto Ashes in 2008 to work with Qntal and Estampie in Germany.
The band’s last release was 2018’s “Qntal VIII: Nachtblume”.
Here’s a first teaser from the album, “Winterly Waves”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether