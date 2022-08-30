Purple Fog Side and Elsehow collaborate for ‘How to Disappear’ album

August 30, 2022 bernard

Out now via the fine German electropop label SkyQode is “How to Disappear”, a full-length…
Purple Fog Side & Elsehow collaborate for'How to Disappear' album

Out now via the fine German electropop label SkyQode is “How to Disappear”, a full-length collaboration album between Pavel Zolin of Russia’s darkwave / dream pop band Purple Fog Side and Piero Delux of Elsehow, an art-pop project from Belgium. Started in the lockdown times, when Pavel and Piero first exchanged their ideas and demos, this collaboration has grown beyond a couple of songs into a full blown studio album.

“How to Disappear” offers a mix that blends dream pop and progressive soundscapes with 80s new wave and synthpop influences topped with attractive vocals.

Below is the lyric video for “To The Moon And Back”.

You can download the full album below on Bandcamp or get it on CD as well.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Purple Fog Side & Elsehow collaborate for 'How to Disappear' album

Purple Fog Side and Elsehow collaborate for ‘How to Disappear’ album

August 30, 2022 bernard
German gothic rock act Mono Inc. lands 12th studio album, 'Ravenblack' next year

German gothic rock act Mono Inc. lands 12th studio album, ‘Ravenblack’ next year

August 30, 2022 bernard
German electropop act Welle:Erdball returns with 3CD set 'Film, Funk & Fernsehen' in October

German electropop act Welle:Erdball returns with 3CD set ‘Film, Funk & Fernsehen’ in October

August 30, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with EbE404: ‘The Experience Of The Listener Is Really The Focus Of The Project.’

August 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Industrial rock act The Fair Attempts returns with 'My Frozen Heart' single

Industrial rock act The Fair Attempts returns with ‘My Frozen Heart’ single

August 29, 2022 bernard