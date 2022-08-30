Purple Fog Side and Elsehow collaborate for ‘How to Disappear’ album
Out now via the fine German electropop label SkyQode is “How to Disappear”, a full-length…
Out now via the fine German electropop label SkyQode is “How to Disappear”, a full-length collaboration album between Pavel Zolin of Russia’s darkwave / dream pop band Purple Fog Side and Piero Delux of Elsehow, an art-pop project from Belgium. Started in the lockdown times, when Pavel and Piero first exchanged their ideas and demos, this collaboration has grown beyond a couple of songs into a full blown studio album.
“How to Disappear” offers a mix that blends dream pop and progressive soundscapes with 80s new wave and synthpop influences topped with attractive vocals.
Below is the lyric video for “To The Moon And Back”.
You can download the full album below on Bandcamp or get it on CD as well.
