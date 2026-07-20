Blood Magick “Moribund” is out now: the Swedish project of Patrik Sandermo returns with a 10-track album, its first full-length since 2021’s “Hexikon”.

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Five years after “Hexikon”, the Blood Magick “Moribund” album is out. The Swedish electro-industrial project of Patrik Sandermo released the 10-track set on 26 June 2026, and it is available as a digital download on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://bloodmagickofficial.bandcamp.com/album/moribund" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Moribund by Blood Magick</a>

Blood Magick mixes atmospheric horror electro and EBM elements, and Sandermo describes the project as “Swedish Death Synth”. That occult angle carries straight into the new album’s track titles, most of which reach for Latin: “Moribund” opens on “Vox Mortis” and closes on “Extremum Vitae Spiritum Edere”, with “Veni Veni Spiritus Ad Vincula Mea (Ritual Command)”, “Exitus Letalis (Conjuring The Seven Lords)”, “Exsurge E tumulo” and the paired “Memento Mori I” and “Memento Mori II” sitting alongside “Dance Macabre”, “Phantasma Ex Machina” and “Inferni”.

‘Moribund’ is the first Blood Magick album since 2021

The new record ends the longest pause in the project’s catalog. Blood Magick released “Hexikon” on 10 July 2021, and no full-length followed until “Moribund” arrived this June. The album is out on the project’s own Bandcamp page; no physical edition has been announced.

About Blood Magick

Patrik Sandermo formed Blood Magick in Sweden in 2014. Emilia Forsell joins him live on keys and programming. The project debuted on Bandcamp with “Ascension”, a 20-track set released on 15 September 2018, and followed it with the five-track “Adversary” on 13 September 2019 and the 11-track “Incubus” on 1 February 2020.

“Hexikon”, released on 10 July 2021, brought another ten tracks before the project went quiet on the album front. Blood Magick also appeared on the Swedish Electro Scene compilation “swedish electro vol 6 / the remixes” with “Crossroads (Hekateon Mix)”. “Moribund” now stands as the fifth Blood Magick album and the first new full-length in five years.

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