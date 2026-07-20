July 23, 2026

Blood Magick returns with ‘Moribund’, a first album in five years

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 20, 2026

Blood Magick “Moribund” is out now: the Swedish project of Patrik Sandermo returns with a 10-track album, its first full-length since 2021’s “Hexikon”.

Cover art for "Moribund" by Blood Magick
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Five years after “Hexikon”, the Blood Magick “Moribund” album is out. The Swedish electro-industrial project of Patrik Sandermo released the 10-track set on 26 June 2026, and it is available as a digital download on Bandcamp.

Blood Magick mixes atmospheric horror electro and EBM elements, and Sandermo describes the project as “Swedish Death Synth”. That occult angle carries straight into the new album’s track titles, most of which reach for Latin: “Moribund” opens on “Vox Mortis” and closes on “Extremum Vitae Spiritum Edere”, with “Veni Veni Spiritus Ad Vincula Mea (Ritual Command)”, “Exitus Letalis (Conjuring The Seven Lords)”, “Exsurge E tumulo” and the paired “Memento Mori I” and “Memento Mori II” sitting alongside “Dance Macabre”, “Phantasma Ex Machina” and “Inferni”.

‘Moribund’ is the first Blood Magick album since 2021

The new record ends the longest pause in the project’s catalog. Blood Magick released “Hexikon” on 10 July 2021, and no full-length followed until “Moribund” arrived this June. The album is out on the project’s own Bandcamp page; no physical edition has been announced.

About Blood Magick

Patrik Sandermo formed Blood Magick in Sweden in 2014. Emilia Forsell joins him live on keys and programming. The project debuted on Bandcamp with “Ascension”, a 20-track set released on 15 September 2018, and followed it with the five-track “Adversary” on 13 September 2019 and the 11-track “Incubus” on 1 February 2020.

“Hexikon”, released on 10 July 2021, brought another ten tracks before the project went quiet on the album front. Blood Magick also appeared on the Swedish Electro Scene compilation “swedish electro vol 6 / the remixes” with “Crossroads (Hekateon Mix)”. “Moribund” now stands as the fifth Blood Magick album and the first new full-length in five years.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Androsland (Photo by Maria Rybina)

AndrosLand teases new music video ‘Душа Лісу’ (‘The Soul of the Forest’)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
The Autumn Aurora False Idols single cover art

The Autumn Aurora share video for new single ‘False Idols’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
Prager Handgriff "live in Zwickau" box set edition cover

Prager Handgriff release live album ‘live in Zwickau’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
Chaos Tamed Nordverk album cover art

Chaos Tamed to release third album ‘Nordverk’ on 24 July

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026
Lowsunday You're So Wired Black EP cover art

Lowsunday share video for ‘You’re So Wired’ from ‘Black EP’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 22, 2026