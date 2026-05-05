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Italian dark-goth / new wave band Newdress have released the single “Shelter (The Night For Us)” via the Vrec Music Label. The track is the third advance single from the upcoming album “ADE (A Dance Eternal),” scheduled for autumn 2026.

The official video was directed by Riccardo Scalvenzi / Manifesto Collective.”Shelter (The Night For Us)” follows “Here We Are,” released on June 7, 2024, and “The Voices (Can Kill Me),” released on September 16, 2024.

The band describes “Shelter (The Night For Us)” as a track about nightclubs as spaces of refuge. Newdress explains: “There are places where you feel you find your true essence.” The lyrics combine Italian-language verses with the English refrain.

The line-up for the recording consists of Stefano Marzoli on vocals and synthesizers, Jordan Vianello on drums, and Andrea Zagna on bass and electric guitar. Mixing was handled by Max Lotti, with mastering by Giovanni “Meniak” Nebbia at Ithil World Studio.

About Newdress

Newdress are a Brescia, Italy-based dark-goth, new wave, electronic band. The band debuted in 2008 with the self-produced “Alibi”, followed by “MODErne Tessiture Sonore” on Kandinsky Records in 2010. The band then released “Legàmi Di Luce” featuring Lele Battista and Andy Fluon in 2012, followed by “Sister Europe” and “Vernale” with Kovre in 2013.

In 2015, Newdress released the EP “Novanta” through Vrec. The EP included four covers and one original track, with collaborations involving Omar Pedrini of Timoria, Garbo, Lele Battista of LaSintesi and Luca Urbani of Soerba.

The band continued with “Silent Age” for “The Sound Italian Tribute” in 2016, then released “Falso Negativo” through Vrec in 2017 including tracks such as “Daylight,” “Hedone” and “Attico Narcotico.”

Newdress later released “Behind The Wheel” through Vrec in 2018, followed by “Pallida,” “Il Rumore Di Te,” “Joyce” and “LEIcontroLEI” in 2019 and 2020. In 2024 they launched the singles “Here We Are” and “The Voices (Can Kill Me)”, and now, 2 years later, “Shelter (The Night For Us).”

The full album “ADE (A Dance Eternal)” is scheduled for Autumn 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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