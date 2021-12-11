Slim Vic – Mörkrets Narr (Album – Lamour Records)

December 11, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Viktor Zeidner is a Swedish DJ, club…

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Viktor Zeidner is a Swedish DJ, club owner, label owner and musician. “Mörkrets Narr” which means ‘the fool of darkness’ is his third solo-project on which he invited a few guests like Oestergaards and Plasmafuse.

Content: The album is taking off in an extremely dark and frightening way. Low, vibrating sound waves mixed with icy Electronics and Noise effects hold your attention while stimulating your imagination. Quite progressively the second part of the work moves into more Experimental collages, but still revealing a few more relaxing passages. One of the tracks even features Ethereal, female vocals.

+ + + : I especially like the debut part of the album, which is darker than night and creating a tormenting effect. The low sound vibrations are accentuating the darkness of the work, but you’ll also notice some overwhelming noise blasts and cold Electronics. I also enjoy the way “Fundament (Part 2)” featuring Plasmafuse has been elaborated and refined while  leading to a great passage with Ethereal vocals. I also like the input of Oestergaards, which is an artist I can only, but recommend. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the artistic digipak (which is a DVD format).

– – – : The second part of the album sometimes sounds like being composed by another artist. It’s not that bad, but less exciting than the obscure, tormenting debut.

Conclusion: Slim Vic has accomplished a somewhat versatile piece of music, but clearly featuring some obscure sonic pearls.

Best songs: “Utanmyra”, “Fundament (Part 2)”, “Bål”, “Ebenist (Part 1)”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/slimvic

Label: www.lamour.se / www.facebook.com/LamourRec


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

Alfa Matrix releases 10 new releases today on all digital platforms

December 10, 2021 bernard
Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single 'Porcelain' from forthcoming new album

Swedish dark pop quartet Principe Valiente comes with first single ‘Porcelain’ from forthcoming new album

December 10, 2021 bernard
:Wumpscut: to re-release ':Wreath of Barbs:' and 'Body Census' on vinyl

:Wumpscut: to re-release ‘:Wreath of Barbs:’ and ‘Body Census’ on vinyl

December 10, 2021 bernard
Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

Bronski Beat founder Steve Bronski dies aged 61

December 9, 2021 bernard
Rhys Fulber launches new video for the track 'Fragility' from his new solo album 'Brutal Nature'

Rhys Fulber launches new video for the track ‘Fragility’ from his new solo album ‘Brutal Nature’

December 9, 2021 bernard