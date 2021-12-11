Slim Vic – Mörkrets Narr (Album – Lamour Records)
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Viktor Zeidner is a Swedish DJ, club…
Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Dark-Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Viktor Zeidner is a Swedish DJ, club owner, label owner and musician. “Mörkrets Narr” which means ‘the fool of darkness’ is his third solo-project on which he invited a few guests like Oestergaards and Plasmafuse.
Content: The album is taking off in an extremely dark and frightening way. Low, vibrating sound waves mixed with icy Electronics and Noise effects hold your attention while stimulating your imagination. Quite progressively the second part of the work moves into more Experimental collages, but still revealing a few more relaxing passages. One of the tracks even features Ethereal, female vocals.
+ + + : I especially like the debut part of the album, which is darker than night and creating a tormenting effect. The low sound vibrations are accentuating the darkness of the work, but you’ll also notice some overwhelming noise blasts and cold Electronics. I also enjoy the way “Fundament (Part 2)” featuring Plasmafuse has been elaborated and refined while leading to a great passage with Ethereal vocals. I also like the input of Oestergaards, which is an artist I can only, but recommend. Last, but not least I also have to say a word about the artistic digipak (which is a DVD format).
– – – : The second part of the album sometimes sounds like being composed by another artist. It’s not that bad, but less exciting than the obscure, tormenting debut.
Conclusion: Slim Vic has accomplished a somewhat versatile piece of music, but clearly featuring some obscure sonic pearls.
Best songs: “Utanmyra”, “Fundament (Part 2)”, “Bål”, “Ebenist (Part 1)”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/slimvic
Label: www.lamour.se / www.facebook.com/LamourRec
