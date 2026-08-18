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Sina Matix, the Jacksonville dark electro project, released “Killing The Curse” on 7 August 2026 as a standalone digital single. The 4:07 track pushes harder and faster than the surrounding catalogue, setting an angrier vocal against an upbeat EBM pulse. An official video went up on the artist’s own YouTube channel a day earlier, on 6 August.

<a href="https://sinamatix.bandcamp.com/track/killing-the-curse" target="_blank" rel="noopener">KILLING THE CURSE by SINA MATIX</a>

The song is about a stretch of life that does not end on its own. Sina Matix sums it up on the Bandcamp page as “living in toxicity for 5 years and coming to terms that it’s time to reboot your life”, and the press release expands on the same idea: bad luck, divorce, backstabbing and a fear of commitment running for years, until the person finds the strength to press reboot.

Where ‘Killing The Curse’ sits in the Sina Matix run of releases

The single is self-released and carries no label. It is available as a digital track on Bandcamp in 24-bit/48 kHz, and on Spotify and the other main streaming services. Moon Coil Media handled the announcement.

“Killing The Curse” is the fourth Sina Matix release of 2026 and does not belong to “A Dark Place”, the six-track EP issued on 1 May. That run began with the album “Goths Stuck In Airports” on 9 January, followed by the single “This Is Not AI” on 6 March. Two collaborations bookended the turn of the year: “Evil Deals” with Normoria on 2 January and “Crucified” with Matias Nix in December 2025.

About Sina Matix

Sina Matix is a solo project based in Jacksonville, Florida. The musician behind it does not publish a legal name and works through a chain of aliases: recording as OR from 1995 to 2008, DJing as DJ Question? between 1999 and 2011, then moving into visual work from 2011 as VJ R-M8E and Cinematic Manipulation. The Sina Matix name dates from 2022. Asked directly in a March 2025 interview whether anyone else was involved, the artist answered: “I’m the only one at this point that is part of SINA MATIX.” Side-Line’s earlier coverage notes an origin in Houston, Texas, before the move to Florida.

The project’s own label for its music is “dark dramatic electro”, a term it applies to cinematic arrangements built around sampled dialogue and dark subject matter; pushed on genre, the artist points to EBM, darkwave, goth, industrial and film scores, and names Fad Gadget’s “GAG”, Nine Inch Nails’ “The Downward Spiral” and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” as formative records. The Bandcamp tags on the new single read across the same span, from dark electro and EBM through to industrial techno.

The first tracks appeared in 2022 with “Worthless”, followed by “The System” in July 2024 and “Burn” and “Monsters” that September. The debut EP “Cursed” arrived on 31 January 2025 with six tracks on isolation and worthlessness, and Side-Line covered it that February. A signed CD edition limited to fifty numbered copies, “Blessed”, followed on 11 April 2025 with remixes by Assemblage 23, Matt Hart, Ex-VoTo, Stoneburner and Aktivity 512, and the remix album “Burn: The Inferno Mixes” had come out two weeks before that. Singles ran through the rest of 2025: “Flesh and Machine” in September, “Kanokwan” in December and the two collaborations that closed the year.

“Killing The Curse” is the sixteenth Sina Matix release on Bandcamp in four years, and the first since “A Dark Place” in May.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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