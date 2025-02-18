Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark electro artist, Sina Matix has released a debut EP, “Cursed“. The “Cursed” EP is about the story of someone enduring a life-changing scenario having moved away from the home state, friends and a forty-year career. “Tormented by feelings of loneliness, worthlessness and misfortune. All of this leads to this individual feeling as though they are ‘cursed.'”

“Cursed” is available on all major digital outlets including Bandcamp and Spotify and features 6 tracks.

Sina Matix originates from Houston, TX, but now lives in Jacksonville, FL. As influences you will recognize Assemblage 23, David Lynch, Specimen, Tim Burton, Nine Inch Nails, Pink Floyd, Fad Gadget, Skinny Puppy, SKYND, Night Club, Tchaikovsky, Glenn Miller, The 80s, Bauhaus and VNV Nation.

The 6-track EP is available on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://sinamatix.bandcamp.com/album/cursed">Cursed by SINA MATIX</a>

