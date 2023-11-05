Simon Carter – Don’t Blink (ep – Simon Carter)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Dark-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: DJ Simon Carter -known from his collaboration with Studio-X and Fabsi but also active under his own name plus Humans Can’t Reboot and Narconic, strikes back with a new EP featuring seven tracks.

Content: The title song is driven by a brutal, unpolished, hard, techno kick with spoken samplings and a cold gimmick running through it. You’ll discover 3 alternative edits of the title song at the end of the EP. The 3 tracks left are still driven by elements of Dark-Techno but the tempo is slower and the tracks more elaborated.

+ + + : I personally prefer the 3 ‘B-sides’ cut instead of the title track. These cuts are more sophisticated and I especially like the slower tempo mixed with refined bleeps and icy sequences. “The Living And The Dead” is a genius piece of Dark-Techno moving progressively till reaching a climax. “Simon (Body Trap)” is a noticeable piece for its Techno-Body sound. I also have to say a word about the different ‘alternative’ edits of “Don’t Blink” which I personally prefer for their darkness, Industrial- and even EBM elements.

– – – : The original edit of the title song is the single cut which couldn’t convince me. I especially don’t like the brutal, unpolished, flat kick.

Conclusion: Simon Carter confirms with all of his projects that he’s involved with, to be an atypical artist active in the wider fields of Techno music.

Best songs: “The Living And The Dead”, “Simon (Body Trap)”, “Don’t Blink – Industrial Version”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist:https://simoncarter.info / www.facebook.com/HumansCantReboot