Chris & Cosey announce remastered limited edition vinyl series of ‘Elemental 7’ (1984), ‘Muzik Fantastique!’ (1993) and ‘Feral Vapours Of The Silver Ether’ (2007)

(Photo by Bira) Out on March 24th is a remastered limited edition vinyl series from Chris & Cosey, which will see many of their albums available for the first time, or for the first time in decades.

The series launches with “Elemental 7” on green vinyl, “Muzik Fantastique!” on pink vinyl, and “Feral Vapours of The Silver Ether” on yellow vinyl. The colour vinyl pressings are limited, and will include a printed inner sleeve of archival photos.

“Elemental 7″ is the soundtrack to the film of the same name (on Cabaret Voltaire’s Doublevision video imprint) that saw the duo working once more with John Lacey. Lacey had previously worked with Cosey in COUM Transmissions and introduced Chris Carter to the collective.

Listen to “Dancing Ghosts” from this album.

On “Muzik Fantastique!” The duo went for a more dynamic and melodic approach, Below is the video for the album track “Melancholia”.

“Feral Vapours of the Silver Ether” will be available for the first time on vinyl, and was the second release under the Carter Tutti name. On it, the duo mixed electronic and acoustic elements. Listen to the album track “Feral Vapours” right below.