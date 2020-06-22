Studio-X vs. Simon Carter remix album tracks for new ‘Our Promise’ EP – out now

Out now is a brand new 11-track EP for the dance electro outfit Studio-X vs. Simon Carter. The duo decided to use the global lock-down situation as an opportunity to distill a new 11-track EP selecting the most played songs from their recent “Disconnected” album and giving them a full club dimension.

The EP, clearly targeted at the dance crowd, also puts the focus on the album’s female fronted songs, most of them revealing the vocal talents of Bridgette Collins.

Besides revisiting their last album both hard dance DJ’s Simon Carter (UK) and Lawrie Masson from Studio-X (Australia) also inked 3 brand new tracks with “You Will See”, “Solar Flare” with Bridgette behind the mic again and “Lost At Sea”.

You can check out the tracks below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/our-promise-ep">Our Promise EP by STUDIO-X vs. SIMON CARTER</a>

