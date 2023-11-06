Ultra – Zwei (album – Ultra)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Lena Heiler aka ‘Das Ultra’ set up Ultra in 2019. Last year she self-released her debut-album “Eins” and now strikes back with “Zwei”.

Content: We get 9 songs taking off with an intro and soon moving into a deeply, minimal approach of Electro and Experimental music. The composition reveals multiple Industrial-like sound treatments which have been put into loops. Some parts of the rhythm result in danceable cuts.

+ + + : “Zwei” is not exactly a copy-paste of “Eins”. This work sounds far more Experimental although I still like the Minimal-Electro basis. The best cuts “Stracks” and “Untergrund” are right at the final part of the album. You’ll notice explicit Industrial elements mixed with Minimal-Electro. I also like the very few spoken samplings injecting a bit of diversity to the work which remains mainly instrumental.

– – – : I was less convinced by the explicit Experimental side of the work which also marks the main difference with the debut album.

Conclusion: I expected a bit more out of this new opus but I still recommend you to keep an eye on this German project.

Best songs: cuts “Stracks”, “Untergrund”, “Clubbing”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.ultraofficial.de / www.facebook.com/DasUltraOfficial