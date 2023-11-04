Crypthios – Fading Coast (album – Cryo Chamber)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: One year after the debut-album “Vestigium”, Simeon Popov strikes back with the second opus of his Crypthios project.

Content: The sound universe of the new work remains driven by an explicit Cinematic sound approach. The work is however evolving into a more Experimental sound approach. The tracks have been built up with impressive, numerous, field recordings. You’ll also notice slow, broken beats getting the work more accessible. The music is moving in between darkness and more evasive parts.

+ + + : The album sounds like an imaginary sonic collage. The project remains atypical to the Cryo Chamber roster although the Cinematic style remains connected to what we’re used to discovering on the Swedish label. The slow rhythm is an interesting aspect of this composition. I also noticed a few poignant cuts like the dreamy, but beautiful last cut “Sunrise” which is a cool apotheosis. Another magic cut is the more Experimental “A Place To Live” which is characterized by multiple sound effects.

– – – : The album is enjoyable but sometimes missing a few extra elements to speak about a true successful work.

Conclusion: Crypthios enlarges Cryo Chamber’s sonic horizon by an album which is definitely apart from the ‘classical’ Cinematic productions.

Best songs: “Sunrise”, “A Place To Live”, “I Saw Them As Their Fins Were Splitting The Sky”.

Rate: 8.

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber