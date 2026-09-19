Silent Waves releases ‘Strange Waves Compilation 2.0’

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Silent Waves has released “Strange Waves Compilation 2.0,” the second edition of its international compilation series dedicated to emerging artists in the darkwave, post-punk, coldwave and related alternative music scenes. The compilation gathers 12 tracks from independent acts based in different countries, and it has been released as of mid-July 2026, according to the source materials shared with Side-Line.

Silent Waves describes the compilation as spanning “haunting synth textures and atmospheric soundscapes to driving basslines, melancholic melodies, and emotionally charged vocals,” with each track said to offer its own take on the sound while staying within the darkwave, post-punk and coldwave tradition.

Strange Waves Compilation 2.0 tracklist

Mylla Issues – “Modern Vampires” Elektroterapi – “Декаданс” Desire – “Lágrimas” (Years of Messages remix) Daniel Knutz – “Victim of Time” Sina Matix – “Where Did it Go Wrong” (Forgiveness remix) Proletarian Poetry – “Close Your Eyes” (Kommission Z80 remix) Symbol Cult – “Haze” (Fragments remix) Holograma – “Éter” (Grave Jumper remix) Discotronike – “Red Wine” Shdwpath – “I skuchno, I grustno” Purple Tsunami – “Colmillo” Retrograth – “ABC Cities”

The 12 acts are spread across a range of countries and scenes, and several tracks arrive as remixes, with Years of Messages, Kommission Z80, Fragments and Grave Jumper each reworking a fellow contributor’s song. “Strange Waves Compilation 2.0” is available on digital platforms.

Beyond the music itself, Silent Waves positions the project as a way to connect independent artists with a wider audience and to document how the international dark alternative scene continues to expand across different countries and cultures.

About Silent Waves

Silent Waves is a platform dedicated to promoting alternative music, with a particular focus on darkwave, post-punk, coldwave, gothic rock and dark synthpop. Through interviews, sessions, compilations and coverage of the international scene, it aims to bring audiences closer to emerging and established artists who keep these sounds evolving, a mission “Strange Waves Compilation 2.0” continues as its second collection of new voices.

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