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DIZEEZ is the industrial and dark-electronic project of Ed Ziehm, a Florida-based drummer and touring musician who describes the project’s production process as human-directed and AI-assisted. Ziehm, who performs more than 200 live shows a year under the name Eddie Z – The One-Man Singing Drummer Band, launched DIZEEZ in 2026 as a separate, studio-based project built around generative production tools and a recurring visual mythology.

The catalogue so far includes the six-track “EMERGENCE” EP, the 17-track instrumental concept release “NATURNIA,” and a run of singles: “LEVIATHAN,” “SOL 3,” “MIND DRIVER,” “PLASMABORN,” “MONOLITH,” “EBE-1,” “SCHWERPAKET,” “CELESTRAKE RUN,” “NULLSEA,” “SKYVAULT” and “BLACKSPINDLE.” Ziehm’s catalogue is available on Spotify. He describes DIZEEZ as an evolving presence built through an expanding industrial, alien and post-human world, with recurring eye imagery, reversed lettering, machines, wastelands and entities tying the releases together.

Ziehm has worked as a musician since childhood: he started drumming at 11, played his first gigs at 14, studied at Berklee College of Music and trained privately with drummer Rod Morgenstein. He has performed and recorded with bands including Post Paradise before moving into his current touring work. That background, he said, is what separates DIZEEZ from AI-generated music built without a directing musician behind it.

“AI doesn’t replace my musicianship; it expands the size of the canvas. The decades I spent behind a drum kit are still present in every decision about tension, pacing, impact and when a piece is actually finished,” Ziehm stated.

He described his role in the production process as concept, narrative, aesthetic and structural direction, plus prompting, revision, selection, sequencing, titling and release architecture, with generative tools used to reach a production scale he said would otherwise require a large production team. Ziehm said the project does not use celebrity voice cloning or build its material around imitating existing artists.

“I don’t ask AI to tell me who DIZEEZ is. I decide what world exists, what belongs inside it and what gets discarded. The machine can generate possibility; it cannot take responsibility for the identity of the work,” he commented.

“The human contribution is not limited to physically striking a note. It is taste, intent, editing, restraint, rejection and the ability to recognize when sound has become meaning,” Ziehm said.

Asked about the risks of the approach, Ziehm pointed to intent rather than the technology itself. “The danger is not that machines can make sound. The danger is allowing convenience to replace intention. My job is to keep the intention unmistakably human,” he stated. He described DIZEEZ as sitting at the meeting point of two different working methods: “DIZEEZ is the collision of an old-school working musician with production tools that feel thousands of years ahead of us. That tension is the point of the project.”

DIZEEZ also draws on a visual-art background: a photograph by Ziehm, titled “Dedication,” was selected as a winner in Canon and Ron Howard’s Project Imaginat10n competition, and Ziehm said that background now feeds directly into the project’s imagery and world-building.

About DIZEEZ

DIZEEZ is the industrial and dark-electronic project of Florida-based musician Ed Ziehm, launched in 2026. Ziehm began drumming at age 11, played his first live shows at 14, and went on to study at Berklee College of Music and train privately with drummer Rod Morgenstein. He performed and recorded with bands including Post Paradise, and currently performs more than 200 live dates a year in Florida as Eddie Z – The One-Man Singing Drummer Band. Ziehm’s photograph “Dedication” was selected as a winner in Canon and Ron Howard’s Project Imaginat10n competition, and that visual-art background now informs DIZEEZ’s recurring imagery of eyes, reversed lettering, machines, wastelands and dystopian and alien themes.

As DIZEEZ, Ziehm has released the six-track “EMERGENCE” EP and the 17-track instrumental concept release “NATURNIA,” alongside the singles “LEVIATHAN,” “SOL 3,” “MIND DRIVER,” “PLASMABORN,” “MONOLITH,” “EBE-1,” “SCHWERPAKET,” “CELESTRAKE RUN,” “NULLSEA,” “SKYVAULT” and “BLACKSPINDLE.” He describes the project’s production as human-directed and AI-assisted: he sets the concepts, narrative, aesthetic, musical direction, structure, prompts, revisions, selection, sequencing, titles and release architecture, using generative tools to reach a production scale he said would otherwise need a large production team, without using celebrity voice cloning or imitation of existing artists. DIZEEZ’s music is available on Spotify.

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