September 19, 2026

Fairy Pain debuts with ‘Firefly on Fentanyl’ single – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Fairy Pain (Photo by Patrick Imbert)

Fairy Pain (Photo by Patrick Imbert)

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Fairy Pain is a French darkwave project founded by composer Alix Ardaillon and vocalist Morgane Du Val. The duo explores themes such as the opioid crisis, gender-based violence, cyber-harassment, and mental health, aiming to express a sense of disenchantment and “mal du siècle” – a 19th-century term denoting existential melancholy.

Out now is the band’s debut single, “Firefly on Fentanyl”, which you can check out below.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

You may have missed

Fairy Pain (Photo by Patrick Imbert)

Fairy Pain debuts with ‘Firefly on Fentanyl’ single – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share ‘Ghostly Queen’ video + 2026 EU dates confirmed

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Lovelorn Dolls

Lovelorn Dolls welcome new bassist Fabien and unveil ‘Call Me Your Ghost’ video + interview

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Diana Ringo "Clowns in America" cover

Diana Ringo announces new album ‘Clowns in America’ for 3 July 2026

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Bestial Mouths "Dead Lines (Lineas Muertes)" album cover art

Bestial Mouths announce new album ‘DEAD LINES’ via Negative Gain Productions

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026