Fairy Pain debuts with ‘Firefly on Fentanyl’ single – Out now

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Fairy Pain is a French darkwave project founded by composer Alix Ardaillon and vocalist Morgane Du Val. The duo explores themes such as the opioid crisis, gender-based violence, cyber-harassment, and mental health, aiming to express a sense of disenchantment and “mal du siècle” – a 19th-century term denoting existential melancholy.

Out now is the band’s debut single, “Firefly on Fentanyl”, which you can check out below.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com