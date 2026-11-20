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Chicago-based industrial-rock artist I Ya Toyah released her EP “Error Prospect: Human” on November 20, 2026 via Femme Fatale Records. The 11-track release is paired with a 32-page hardcover art book combining original writing, lyrics, photography and personal reflections.

The EP was produced by I Ya Toyah and Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K, known for his work with Disturbed, Staind and Megadeth. Howie Weinberg, whose mastering credits include U2, Nirvana, Daft Punk and Rammstein, handled mastering. “Error Prospect: Human” follows I Ya Toyah’s 2024 album “Drama,” co-produced with and mixed by Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus.

<a href="https://iyatoyah.bandcamp.com/album/error-prospect-human" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Error Prospect: Human by I Ya Toyah</a>

The 11 tracks are organized around six spoken “chapter” interludes that frame the EP’s recurring subjects: emotional repression, ego, the need for approval and the erosion of identity. Three of the EP’s songs had already appeared as standalone singles on Side-Line: “White Walls”, released on World Mental Health Day, “Apology”, and a reinterpretation of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”. The EP closes with a second version of “Closer,” a techno remix made with Blush Response.

“‘Error Prospect: Human’ grew out of a question I couldn’t stop asking myself: how much of our humanity do we sacrifice just to be accepted?” I Ya Toyah said of the project. “I don’t believe our imperfections are the error. I think something far more dangerous happens when we become so consumed with correcting ourselves and each other that we forget there’s a person underneath.”

The EP is available on CD with chapter content not included on streaming platforms, and digitally on Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. In December 2026, I Ya Toyah plays her first UK tour, supporting dark performance-art act Little Miss Nasty, with dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Swansea and London.

About I Ya Toyah

I Ya Toyah is a Chicago-based singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and visual artist who makes industrial rock and dark electronic music. She debuted with the single “Code Blue” and has since toured the United States, Canada and Europe, sharing stages with Orgy, Cold, Stabbing Westward, Wednesday 13 and Beasto Blanco. Earlier in 2026 she supported Front Line Assembly on their European tour.

Side-Line has covered her music since 2018, when she premiered the video for “Farewell-Mirrors Don’t Lie.” A 2024 feature traced her path from darkwave songwriting into other pursuits, alongside the video for her single “Fraud.” Her 2024 album “Drama” was co-produced with and mixed by Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus.

“Error Prospect: Human,” out now via Femme Fatale Records, extends that catalog with a multidisciplinary release built around spoken-word interludes and an accompanying art book, continuing a run of singles (“White Walls,” “Apology,” a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer”) that Side-Line tracked individually through 2026.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com