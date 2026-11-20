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Swedish industrial project Nervous Damage has signed to Progress Productions, the Gothenburg label announced on 16 November 2026. The signing’s first release, “Almost Human”, comes out via Progress Productions on Friday, 20 November 2026.

<a href="https://nervousdamage.bandcamp.com/album/almost-human" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Almost Human by Nervous Damage</a>

Nervous Damage is the work of Gothenburg musician Fredrik Ståhl, who wrote, composed and produced “Almost Human” alone; mastering is by Hans Olsson. Progress Productions describes the project’s sound as rhythmic, hard and straightforward industrial music, and “Almost Human” is the first single taken from a new Nervous Damage album due in early 2027.

Progress Productions founder Torny Gottberg described what drew the label to the project: “It’s not very often that I get so psyched after hearing a demo from a band. It must have been years ago. I hear something fresh yet something familiar in Fredrik’s music. Like mixing The Klinik with Nitzer Ebb (Belief era) but with a fresh harsh twist to it.”

The digital pre-order for “Almost Human” is live now on Bandcamp ahead of Friday’s release.

About Nervous Damage

Nervous Damage is the solo industrial project of Fredrik Ståhl, based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The project released its self-titled debut album on 6 October 2022, issued as a limited-edition CD digipack of 100 copies with artwork by Steve Nyberg alongside a digital edition on Bandcamp. A collaborative release, “Majestoluxe & Nervous Damage,” followed in August 2024.

Nervous Damage joined the Progress Productions roster in November 2026. “Almost Human,” mastered by Hans Olsson, is the project’s first release for the label and the first single from a new Nervous Damage album due in early 2027.

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