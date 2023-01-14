Silence Embrace – Meta Queer Dolls (EP – Silence Embrace)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial, Experimental, IDM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Based in Ohio (USA) Silence Embrace has released different works during the past two years. This is their newest work featuring six songs.
Content: The work is pretty diversified; taking off with an Experimental cut with some Minimal-Electro and IDM influences on top. The minimal side remains while other songs are also covering other influences like EBM and broken beats while there’s also a song with a catchy chorus.
+ + + : This EP sounds a bit like an Electronic chameleon; a wider range of influences which has been mixed together. The production sounds a bit unpolished although reflecting interesting ideas like on “Someone’s Dead” and the more complex “The House Awaits”.
– – – : I get the feeling this band still has to find its own sound. The work sounds a bit versatile although featuring good ideas.
Conclusion: Nothing groundbreaking but enjoyable and featuring promising passages.
Best songs: “Someone’s Dead”, “The House Awaits”.
Rate: 7.
