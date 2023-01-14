SinThya – Figures (Album – SinThya)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Punk.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: SinThya is an American formation which has already been active for a couple of years now. After having released several singles it’s now time to unleash their debut album.
Content: It’s not that easy defining the sound of SinThya. There for sure is a ‘typical’ Industrial/Electro style mixing electronics and guitar sounds. Some passages are more into a kind of Electro-Punk hybrid.
+ + + : The main strength of the album comes from the haunting atmosphere which sometimes reminds me of Sleepchamber. The work stands for diversity and a band doing their own thing.
– – – : The production suffers from a lack of maturity which comes through in the writing and production of the vocals; some parts sounding out of tune.
Conclusion: There’s something to say about the style of SinThya but they now have to gain maturity and professionalism.
Best songs: “Analog feat. Deep Down”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/SinThyaMusic
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.