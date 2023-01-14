SinThya – Figures (Album – SinThya)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: SinThya is an American formation which has already been active for a couple of years now. After having released several singles it’s now time to unleash their debut album.

Content: It’s not that easy defining the sound of SinThya. There for sure is a ‘typical’ Industrial/Electro style mixing electronics and guitar sounds. Some passages are more into a kind of Electro-Punk hybrid.

+ + + : The main strength of the album comes from the haunting atmosphere which sometimes reminds me of Sleepchamber. The work stands for diversity and a band doing their own thing.

– – – : The production suffers from a lack of maturity which comes through in the writing and production of the vocals; some parts sounding out of tune.

Conclusion: There’s something to say about the style of SinThya but they now have to gain maturity and professionalism.

Best songs: “Analog feat. Deep Down”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/SinThyaMusic