Industrial act Silence Embrace drops cyberpunk EP ‘Meta Queer Dolls’

October 13, 2022 bernard

Ohio-based industrial band Silence Embrace has just dropped their new EP, "Meta Queer Dolls".
Ohio-based industrial band Silence Embrace has just dropped their new EP, “Meta Queer Dolls”. Dead hardware, obsolete programs & formats (VHS) summarize the album’s themes and even the cover is based on dead media and video games.

Silence Embrace formed in 2018 and has been a personal outlet for it’s main member, Sean Haney. He debuted with the “Dreams Of Nightmare Chvrches” album on Blvsphemy Records in 2020. In 2021 he released the album “6 Feet” and the singles “Live Incantations” and “Vapor Slv”.


