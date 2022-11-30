Laibach production duo Silence returns with first new studio album in 10 years

(Photos by Borut Peterlin) Silence, best known for their long-time collaboration with Laibach (which yielded two studio albums: “Volk” from 2006 and “The Sound of Music” from 2018), with whom they performed in North Korea, have recently released their first studio album in ten years, “The Vocabulary of Madness”. The album is out via The Pekinpah Association label.

Attention for the wokies, the album contains graphic cynicism that may be disturbing to you.

Silence is a Slovene duo consisting of Boris Benko (singer and songwriter) and Primož Hladnik (keyboards and arrangements). Their music is characterised by eclecticism, complex vocal arrangements, and meticulous production. The duet’s discography consists of five studio albums and four theatre soundtracks and the duet has scored more than fifty plays and dance performances.

“The Vocabulary of Madness” is released as a 32-page hardcover book with CD, consists of ten tracks.

The songs were co-produced and mastered by Silence’s long-time collaborator, Gregor Zemljič. In 1999 already, Zemljič co-produced “Unlike a Virgin”, Silence’s sophomore album.

Here’s what the duo says about the album: “‘The Vocabulary of Madness’ is therapy for those afflicted by so-called normality, by the ever-diminishing returns of business as usual. It is a committed – excuse the pun – attempt to turn psychoanalysis into a music genre. An album for the Jung at heart.”

The album is available from the label.

Here are a few tracks to check out already.