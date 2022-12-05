Side-Line presents 2nd volume ‘Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction’ – 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

Out now via the Side-Line Bandcamp page is the 2nd volume in our Ukrainian charity compilation series. “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction” is the follow-up to our previous 55-track strong compilation “Electronic Resistance” which was released earlier this year.

The new release holds 58 tracks, including 4 remixes of the Iwan Lovynsky & KingSMarine track “Ukraina” by Aesthetische, Cubic, Acylum and Kant Kino.

Bernard Van Isacker explains: “The war is still far from being over and what the Russians started on February 24th 2022 already has had a huge impact on all of our lives, but way more on those of the Ukrainian people. It’s clear that this topic is very touchy to many. Since the release hit Bandcamp yesterday evening, my mailbox is inundated by ‘proza’ from Russians who don’t agree with the concept of this compilation. But I also get a lot of feedback from Russian readers who appologize for what is happening, which is actually a good thing.”

The concept of this new volume is all about reconstruction, reconstruction of people’s lives, but also reconstruction of a nation which is still being brutalized by Russian aggression. The release holds again more than 50 darkwave / post-punk acts from the Ukrainian underground scene only including a lot of new names.

The compilation is now occupying the number 1 spot on Bandcamp’s industrial charts.

Bernard explains the difficulties to get this new volume on the road: “Just like with the first volume, we were again confronted with difficult conditions to get hold of the necessary files as some disks were in occupied territories, other files were lost and so we sometimes worked with very raw source material to reconstruct the tracks. Add to that that this time electronic contact was made extremely difficult due to the many electricity outages caused by Russian rocket attacks. Many track titles again refer to the current situation as you will notice. We again had the honor to have music from musicians active on the frontline, from soldiers to medics, and from people who continue to help out where possible. Heroes as far as I am concerned.”

All donations this time will go to United24, a global initiative to support Ukraine.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/electronic-resistance-reconstruction">Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction by Various Artists</a>

EBM Day Merchandise

But that’s not all. “We refuse to let Putin and his companions hijack what used to be a joyful EBM day, so we decided to both remember Ukraine’s resistance and EBM-day in one go by launching a special T-shirt line. Also the revenue from this T-shirt line will go to Ukrainian aid,” Van Isacker adds

A second T-shirt line comes accompanied with a special handmade steel medaillon, limited to 180 copies, representing the electronic resistance logo. You can use it as an amulet, or as a keychain. It is sold in combination with the EBM-day T-shirt (including an Electronic Resistance badge).

Both items hold the download of the “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction” compilation.

Shipping takes places end of December so you are sure to get your merchandise before the 24th of February. We do advise to place your order as soon as possible as the post is not always so fast and shipping costs will go up after December so the post told us.

You can order the ‘EBM Day T-shirt’ right here and the ‘EBM Day T-shirt + medallion + badge’ right here.