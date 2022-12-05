Cyclic Law celebrates its 20th anniversary with a label sampler, “Cyclic Law’s 20th Anniversary Label Sampler”, featuring exclusive material from 22 artists on 20 tracks.

On the release you’ll find material from Ajna, Ascending Divers, Ashtoreth, Beckahesten, Curse All Kings, Desiderii Marginis, Funerary Call, Kammarheit, Leila Abdul-Rauf, Neraterræ & Dødsmaskin, New Risen Throne & Corona Barathri, Nordvargr, Øjerum, Shedir, Shrine, Sophia, Sutek Hexen, Taphephobia, Visions and Vortex.

The release will be out on December 21st as a double CD Edition of 500 copies in gatefold digisleeve with a 180x120mm poster.

You can pre-order the release right here.

Since its inception in 2002, Cyclic Law has been active in the fields of ambient, experimental and industrial soundscapes. Next to the label there is also Cyclic Press, a publishing house releasing high quality art books by international visual artists and on top it’s distributing various occult and esoterica publishing houses. The third panel of Cyclic Law is Cyclic Law Mastering which offers audio mastering services open to any style of music, but with a wider knowledge of all styles of electronic music, from ambient to techno.