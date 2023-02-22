Laibach to perform in Kyiv, Ukraine on 31 March 2023

After Rome and some other bands playing in Kyiv, it’s now the turn of Laibach to perform a full show in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

The concert will take place at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine on 31 March 2023. While the rest of Europe prepares to celebrate its idea of freedom and solidarity on 9 May in Liverpool, Laibach will be taking Eurovision back to Ukraine – where it belongs and where the only true and real vision of Europe is taking place right now.

‘Eurovision’ is also the name of the special concert programme by the Slovenian band which will also feature “The Engine of Survival”, a brand new track set for release in 2023. With this concert in Kyiv, Laibach supports Ukraine and Ukrainians in their fight against Russian, and any other aggression.

All proceeds raised from the Kyiv concert will be donated to charity and animal aid working in Ukraine.

We at Side-Line are more than pleased to see more and more bands showing their support for the Ukrainian people. If you are new to Side-Line, know that in the past few months we have continuously kept Ukraine on the musical agenda via several charity releases that finance Ukrainian aid including also a special photobook.

