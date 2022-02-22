New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day: ‘Industrial Beats’

“Industrial Beats” is the all new single from the Texas based EBM squad Spankthenun. The single features a whopping 10 different versions of the bouncy EBM track.

Next to a remix the EBM’ers from Kalt also made a total remake of the track with Kalt taking over vocal duties and rewriting the track from the ground up. Other remixers include DJ Matt Hart, Diverje, Dread Risks, SINthetik Messiah and an ultra-aggressive remix from Harsh R.

The single will be released on all platforms on February 24, that’s right, EBM day. The single is available now on Bandcamp for pre-order. You can see the new video for the track and get four early release tracks.