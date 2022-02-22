New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day: ‘Industrial Beats’

February 22, 2022 bernard

“Industrial Beats” is the all new single from the Texas based EBM squad Spankthenun. The…
New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day:'Industrial Beats'

“Industrial Beats” is the all new single from the Texas based EBM squad Spankthenun. The single features a whopping 10 different versions of the bouncy EBM track.

Next to a remix the EBM’ers from Kalt also made a total remake of the track with Kalt taking over vocal duties and rewriting the track from the ground up. Other remixers include DJ Matt Hart, Diverje, Dread Risks, SINthetik Messiah and an ultra-aggressive remix from Harsh R.

The single will be released on all platforms on February 24, that’s right, EBM day. The single is available now on Bandcamp for pre-order. You can see the new video for the track and get four early release tracks.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

You may have missed

New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day: 'Industrial Beats'

New Spankthenun single ready for EBM day: ‘Industrial Beats’

February 22, 2022 bernard
April release for X Marks The Pedwalk's &&th album: 'New/End'

April release for X Marks The Pedwalk’s 11th album: ‘New/End’

February 22, 2022 bernard
Dark electro act Ritualz releases brand new single 'Nadir' + video shot in the streets of Mexico City

Dark electro act Ritualz releases brand new single ‘Nadir’ + video shot in the streets of Mexico City

February 22, 2022 bernard
Russian post-punk act Ploho release 'Plattenbauten' single

Russian post-punk act Ploho release ‘Plattenbauten’ single

February 22, 2022 bernard
Beauty In Chaos release 'Behind The Veil' LP feat. an all-female cast of vocalists incl. Elena Alice Fossi, Betsy Martin, ...

Beauty In Chaos release ‘Behind The Veil’ LP feat. an all-female cast of vocalists incl. Elena Alice Fossi, Betsy Martin, …

February 22, 2022 bernard