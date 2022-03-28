Side-Line presents: ‘Electronic Resistance’ – a 55-track Ukrainian darkwave / post-punk compilation

This weekend Side-Line released “Electronic Resistance“, a 55-track compilation featuring darkwave / post​-​punk acts from the Ukrainian underground scene only on Bandcamp. Compiled in the past few weeks in – extremely – difficult conditions it offers you an insight into the Ukrainian dark underground and also reflects what all of them are going through. It suffices to see some of the titles on this compilation to understand what we mean.

All donations will go to the bands involved and/or a humanitarian project of their choice. Although this is a free compilation, we do encourage everyone to be very generous.

The release goes hand in hand with a photo book which will act as a testimonial of every band participating in this compilation. The release of this book is planned for early May as we are still working on getting all the material secured.

Also, everyone pre-ordering the photo book by mid-April will be added in the credits as sponsor. Benoit Blanchart from Alfa Matrix / Aiboforcen will take care of the design of the book.

And there’s more, the famous graphic artist Dirk Stallaert (Belgium) made a drawing which will be featured in the preface of the book. Compiler Bernard Van Isacker explains: “I know Dirk for years and have always appreciated his work whether it was for Nino, Nero or any other material he worked on, I also have various originals from him. In early March I asked him if he would be up for making a drawing. He succeeded in delivering a drawing which perfectly showcases the idea behind this compilation and the struggle the Ukrainian people, in this case musicians, are undergoing. And there’s more, but I will reveal that in a later stage.”

Besides this you can also support the artists by getting your ‘Electronic Resistance’ T-shirt, or a packet holding both the photo book and the T-shirt. For the big fans, you can also sponsor a band in direct via a special perk.

Let’s act, not just talk

The 55 bands reacted in record time on a call spread by Side-Line via social media in Ukraine and Ukrainian darkwave fans were themselves contacting bands to participate. The bands on the compilation represent a good example from the dark scene in the country covering post-punk, industrial, darkwave, dark folk, dark rock, noise and dark ambient and this from allover Ukraine, from Odesa, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mariupol, and many other cities.

When we say that the release happened in extremely difficult conditions we refer to the fact that many of the artists are right now in the frontline, or help in all kind of services from the fire departement to field hospitals. Others are distributing food, others have been forced out of their destroyed homes.

Bernard Van Isacker adds: “Within the first 48 hours after that call for submissions went live in Ukraine, I received the largest bulk of the submissions, with some bands even using their phones to transfer files from the frontline. To not loose time Erlend Eilertsen (Lights A.M, Essence Of Mind) immediately started work on the sound in his studio in Norway the moment all material had arrived. Within 4 days we had the material ready for upload. In the meantime the biggest challenge was to set up a communication line with every band to secure the paperwork as well, not easy when you know you are trying to contact people who are on the run, or in metro stations seeking refuge or who are on combat missions. But in the end all got arranged. I must say that this is probably the most rewarding release I have worked on in years despite the long nights, little sleep and in-between all my other work which also needed to be done. But the feedback I got from the participating bands was very heartwarming.”

As we speak, the compilation has reached the number 1 spot in the industrial charts on Bandcamp, thanks to you, our readers who are very supportive once again.

Van Isacker also plans to head for Ukraine: “I promised that the participating artists would also get their merchandise and books, so I’ll stick to my word and I will personally hand it over to them. I have already assembled a team around me who wants to go with me as part of a humanitarian convoy to deliver goods there. That will be organized by another action here locally in Belgium for which I have already laid the contacts. This is an ongoing story…”

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/electronic-resistance-a-darkwave-post-punk-compilation-from-the-ukrainian-underground">Electronic Resistance – A Darkwave / Post-Punk Compilation From The Ukrainian Underground by Various Artists</a>