Derision Cult return with ‘Mercenary Notes Pt. 1’ feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

December 6, 2022 bernard
Out now is the all new EP by industrial metal band Derision Cult. The “Mercenary Notes Pt. 1” EP features members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh and continues on Derision Cult’s themes of over-stimulation that humanity is faced with in the 21st century.

Derision Cult leader, Dave McAnally says: “On the last album, we pointed out ways the media prays on people’s emotions. On this one, we’re talking about solutions and how to move forward in the 21st century.”

Mercenary Notes Pt 1 features several guests that include Chris Connelly (Ministry, Pigface), Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, The Cure) and Justin Broadrick (Godflesh). The 8-track EP is available on CD as well via Bandcamp.

Derision Cult is a project by Chicago solo artist Dave McAnally. He was involved in a number of projects across a range of genres and has been featured on releases by Metropolis Records as well as his own imprint, South Street Dungeon.

Here’s the video for “Year Hope Failed” from the EP.


