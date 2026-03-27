March 27, 2026

Shock Corridor release new single ‘Buster’ with official video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 27, 2026
Shock Corridor (Photo via Shock Corridor)

Shock Corridor (Photo via Shock Corridor)

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Shock Corridor, the Naarm/Melbourne post-punk, trip-hop and experimental rock six-piece, today release the new single “Buster” with an official video.

The release follows a steady run of earlier material. Shock Corridor issued the three-track debut EP “I’m Afraid I’ve Lost My Way” on November 5, 2023, then followed with the singles “In Your Orbit” on November 9, 2024, “Mayday!” on December 29, 2024, and “Drag Nets” on April 25, 2025.

A live clip for “Mayday!” (Live) is also available.

About Shock Corridor

Shock Corridor are a six-piece from Naarm/Melbourne which formed in 2019. The current lineup consists of George Miller, Saskia Permezel, Joe Nossal, Ari Guthrie, Paddy Walter and Henry Rawling.

Their first release was the EP “I’m Afraid I’ve Lost My Way”, issued on November 5, 2023 with the tracks “Somersault”, “Stop All The Clocks”, and “Abyssal”. That first EP was the result of a four-year development phase.

The band returned in 2024 and 2025 with “In Your Orbit”, “Mayday!”, and “Drag Nets”. And now there is the new single “Buster” and an official video.

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