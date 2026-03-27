March 27, 2026

Dronny Darko – Dark Shadows Across A Disordered Mind (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 27, 2026
Dronny Darko
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Oleh Puzan is a tireless artist who brings out various new releases—collaborations or otherwise—each year. He was slightly less productive last year, but he is back in early 2026 with this new work. In it, the Ukrainian artist explores fragmented cognition and brief moments of clarity within a collapsing inner structure.

The conceptl sounds a bit complex, but the music becomes very accessible for the true connoisseur of obscure Cinematic experiences. Dronny Darko invites us into one of his darkest productions to date. The atmosphere he creates sounds like an infinite, black hole in which field recordings, low tones, and spoken sampling guide the listener through unknown areas of themselves. The album moves between the pure, dark Cinematic genre on the one hand and Drone on the other. The tracks were carefully constructed and provided with a wide array of sounds and effects. Towards the end, I got a post-apocalyptic feeling, as if you suddenly wake up in a lonely world that I can imagine perfectly symbolizes the inner feelings of many people in these times. He also called upon Fractalyst, Apocryphos, and RNGMNN to collaborate, each on one track.

I have heard quite a lot of work from Dronny Darko, but here he delivers perhaps his strongest and most poignant production ever. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Backward Rationalization feat. Fractalyst”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/backward-rationalization-feat-fractalyst

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