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Baltimore, Maryland-based synthesist and composer Marie Ann Hedonia has released “Lunar Eclipse“, a five-track electro-industrial EP. The EP is available on Bandcamp as a digital release and is also available on Spotify for streaming. The release is out via Paul and Marie’s Country Kitchen label.

The record holds the tracks “Aneska’s Song”, “Family Trauma”, “Husband Stitch”, “Free Delivery”, and “Malleus Maleficarum”. The studio line-up for this EP consisted of Hedonia on synthesizers, vocals, drum programming, songwriting, sound design, and production; plus Paul M’Olive on synthesizer, guitars, drum programming, engineering, mixing, and co-production. The whole was mastered by Mat Leffler-Schulman.

<a href="https://marieannhedonia.bandcamp.com/album/lunar-eclipse" rel="noopener">Lunar Eclipse by Marie Ann Hedonia</a>

Hedonia says she “channeled my rage, and sadness into this EP” and wanted it to “release these emotions” for listeners as well. A companion full-length titled “Eclipse” will combine both the “Solar Eclipse” and “Lunar Eclipse” EPs. “Lunar Eclipse” will be available digitally first, with a vinyl expected as well.

About Marie Ann Hedonia

Marie Ann Hedonia is a Baltimore, Maryland-based synthesist and composer who co-runs Paul and Marie’s Country Kitchen with Paul M’Olive. She started with piano lessons, moved into sequencing and synths, and later built a modular-based practice that expanded through Eurorack and Buchla systems.

She debuted with the album “The Inevitable Collapse”, on August 27, 2021. That same year she released the single “Husband Stitch” on November 5 and collaborated with Grant Bouvier on “Kenopsia”. “Marie Ann Hedonia Presents Marie Ann Hedonia” followed on November 4, 2022, then “Temporal Dysmorphia” on January 25, 2023 through Delusional Records, and the EP “Quiet Time” on April 26, 2024.

Alongside her solo work, Hedonia has also been part of Void Stasis. That project released “Ruins” on May 24, 2022, “Viral Incubation” in March 2023, and “Eschaton” in November 2024 through Cryo Chamber. In 2025 she also appeared on Jeremy Pelt’s “Woven”. Her own “Solar Eclipse” EP followed on September 26, 2025, and now there is “Lunar Eclipse”.

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