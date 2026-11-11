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Stefan Alt’s photography exhibition “SALT.WIF” opened at Galeria ZPAF in Wrocław on 6 November, presented as part of the 25th anniversary of Wrocław Industrial Festival. It brings together images from different editions of the festival, and there is something fascinating about seeing a concert you remember through another photographer’s eyes. You recognise the musician, perhaps even the gesture, yet the image reveals something you never noticed: a fleeting expression, an unexpected arrangement of light and shadow, a detail that escaped your attention while the music was playing. What once belonged to a familiar experience suddenly looks different.

For many visitors, these photographs offer a view of the festival’s history. For me, they also opened a rather personal conversation with the past.

Stefan Alt, the photographer behind SALT

Stefan Alt, who exhibits and records under the name SALT, is widely recognised as the founder of ant-zen, the German independent label established in 1993. Its catalogue has been influential in industrial, rhythmic noise and experimental electronics, but Stefan’s contribution extends well beyond the records themselves. Photography, graphic design, typography and the physical presentation of releases have long been central to his artistic practice. With ant-zen, the visual identity has never felt like packaging added after the music was finished; it is part of how that music enters the world.

I’ve admired Stefan’s work for years. His album covers, photographic compositions, merchandise and graphic designs have a raw, instantly recognisable beauty, often achieved with remarkably little. A surface, a fragment of an object, the tension between black and white: elements that might appear unremarkable in isolation acquire force through his attention to proportion, texture and detail. There is poetry in his restraint, and sometimes surprising tenderness in images that initially seem severe. I’ve always found that contradiction compelling.

It would be easy to associate such an aesthetic exclusively with the harsher end of industrial culture, but that would miss the curiosity behind it. Stefan does not seem interested in making images that simply look industrial. He is interested in what happens when familiar materials and forms are taken out of their usual context and allowed to suggest something less obvious.

Two rooms, two kinds of attention

The exhibition occupies two rooms, each revealing a different side of his photographic work.

The first is devoted mainly to black-and-white concert images. Against the gallery’s white walls, their deep contrasts immediately command attention, but their graphic strength alone isn’t what makes them interesting. Stefan knows when to let a silhouette dominate a frame, when an expression says more than an entire stage, and how darkness can contribute as much as illumination. Light sometimes isolates a musician from the surroundings; elsewhere it reduces the figure to a form almost abstract in its simplicity.

Anyone who photographs concerts knows how little control we have over the conditions. The lighting changes without warning, movement is unpredictable, and the moment you hope to capture can disappear before you’ve raised the camera. Industrial performances add their own complications: smoke, near-darkness, unconventional staging and projections that compete with the performers for visual attention. Stefan doesn’t try to include everything. He chooses what matters within the frame and lets the rest fall away.

I was struck by how well the photographs worked outside the immediate context of a concert report or an online gallery. At a festival, images are often consumed quickly, surrounded by the noise and excitement of the event. Here I could stand in front of one photograph and consider the space around a figure, the direction of a gesture or the way a single patch of light determined the whole composition.

The pictures retained their connection to the performances, yet did not depend on knowing who was onstage to hold my attention. A live performance is full of sound, movement and successive impressions; a photograph arrests one fraction of it and asks that fraction to stand alone. Sometimes the resulting stillness makes a gesture look more dramatic than it felt at the time. Sometimes it reveals a moment of hesitation or concentration that the speed of the performance concealed. I found myself looking not just at who was depicted, but at what the act of freezing that moment had changed.

The second room offered a different kind of encounter: backstage photographs and portraits of musicians associated with WIF. The intensity of the stage gave way to proximity, familiar faces and quieter moments. Without theatrical lighting or the protective language of performance, the photographer’s attention shifts. The challenge is no longer to capture what an artist does in front of an audience, but to notice something of the person who remains when the performance is over.

A familiar face alone doesn’t make an interesting portrait, and technical perfection doesn’t guarantee that a photograph will say much about its subject either. I am drawn to portraits that resist the easy shorthand of a musician’s public persona and leave room for something less immediately legible.

‘The image begins where recognition ends’

Stefan’s photographs have that quality. They suggest affection and familiarity without becoming sentimental, and an attentiveness to small gestures that might otherwise pass unnoticed. I especially appreciate the absence of any need to turn every musician into an icon. Artists spend so much of their lives constructing a public presence, sometimes quite theatrical on purpose. A photograph can respect that presence while also acknowledging that no person is entirely contained by it. The quieter portraits made me think about how much of a musician’s identity we imagine we know simply because we recognise their face.

His own reflection on portraiture seems especially appropriate here: “The image begins where recognition ends – among those I know, admire, and love.” It speaks to a distinction I think about often in my own work. Photographing someone onstage and photographing that same person away from the performance may involve the same camera, but they require different forms of attention. The first often depends on instinct and anticipation; the second, at its best, on trust and the willingness to look beyond the familiar image.

And then there were the photographs that stopped me for reasons having little to do with composition.

I’ve attended Wrocław Industrial Festival for so many years that some of its performances have become inseparable from particular periods of my life. Walking through the exhibition, I recognised musicians, concerts and moments I had witnessed myself. More than once, I caught myself smiling: I was there.

It was a strangely moving experience. One photograph would bring back a concert; another, a conversation or a face I hadn’t thought about in years. I could remember the music, the atmosphere in the room, sometimes even the people standing nearby. Yet the image in front of me belonged to Stefan’s experience, not mine. He had preserved an instant from a world we had both inhabited, but he had seen it differently. That small distance between his memory and my own was what made the encounter so absorbing.

A photograph might show only the musician, yet bring back things lying completely outside its frame: the anticipation before a performance, the feeling in the room, a brief exchange afterwards. None of those memories had been photographed. Somehow they returned anyway, summoned by an image that was never intended to tell my particular story.

As a photographer, I find this endlessly interesting. Two people can stand only a few metres apart, watching the same performer, and return home with photographs that have almost nothing in common. One notices a movement, another waits for an expression; one embraces the visual chaos, another excludes nearly everything.

Technique matters, of course, especially under difficult concert conditions. But it cannot tell us which moment to care about. That decision comes from experience, curiosity and an instinctive response to the person or scene in front of us. There are also moments when the most honest response is not to press the shutter. Working with a camera can make it tempting to collect evidence of every experience; seeing another photographer’s work reminds me that attention is more complicated than accumulation. What we leave out can be as revealing as what we choose to preserve.

About ‘SALT.WIF’

Stefan’s photographs bear his signature in precisely that sense. Their identity rests less on monochrome contrasts or disciplined compositions than on the choices behind them. The aesthetic is recognisably connected to his graphic work for ant-zen, yet the portraits in particular reveal how flexible that sensibility can be. The imagery associated with industrial music often favours abrasion, distortion and mechanical severity. Here those elements coexist with warmth, vulnerability and an unmistakably human presence.

Seen together, the two rooms tell a richer story than a collection of festival memorabilia could. The concert photographs hold on to the force and theatre of live performance; the portraits remind us of the people behind that intensity. Neither is simply an illustration of industrial culture. They are Stefan’s interpretations of it, built over years of artistic involvement with the music and its community.

That made “SALT.WIF” especially well suited to Wrocław Industrial Festival’s anniversary. Twenty-five editions are not just a succession of lineups. They are also an accumulation of friendships, artistic collaborations, reunions, unexpected encounters and private histories running alongside the public one. A photograph cannot preserve all of that, but it can bring some of it back with startling immediacy.

The vernissage offered a welcome opportunity to experience this history at a different pace. Instead of rushing between concerts or trying to catch the next moment through my own lens, I could spend time with Stefan’s work and with the people gathered around it. Having known his images for so long through records and other music-related publications, I appreciated seeing them occupy a space entirely of their own.

I left the gallery thinking about how much can live inside a photograph without being visible in it. Stefan’s images gave me back concerts, faces and fragments of time I hadn’t realised were still so close. But they also reminded me that remembering is not the same as seeing, and that another artist’s perspective can make even a familiar moment feel newly discovered.

For me, that was the real beauty of the exhibit: not simply looking back at twenty-five years of a festival, but recognising part of my own history through someone else’s eyes.

Photos from the ‘SALT.WIF’ opening

Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil Photo: Karo Kratochwil

“SALT.WIF” was organised in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Wrocław, Galeria ZPAF and Industrial Art. It remains open at Galeria ZPAF, ul. św. Marcina 4, Wrocław, until 29 November 2026, with free admission.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.