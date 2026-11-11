November 11, 2026

Antifer gathers its two EPs on ‘Stella Mantis / Dirty Dents de Scie’ CD

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 11, 2026

Parisian post-punk trio Antifer has compiled its two EPs onto “Stella Mantis / Dirty Dents de Scie,” a 16-track CD on Icy Cold Records.

Antifer "Stella Mantis" EP cover
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Parisian post-punk trio Antifer has compiled its two EPs onto “Stella Mantis / Dirty Dents de Scie,” a 16-track CD on Icy Cold Records that adds four further songs to the band’s existing material.

Antifer formed in Paris in 2024 as a trio of Anthony Loridant, Romain Glaser and Carine Rosa. The band wrote, composed and produced the material itself, with mixing and mastering by Fadi Saliba. “Stella Mantis,” the first of the two EPs collected here, came out on Bandcamp on August 21, 2026 with eight tracks: “Stella Mantis,” “Mercredi Noir,” “Grand Voyage,” “Carré,” “L’Ère du Cyclope,” “Le Secret,” “Nos Visions” and “Amor Fati.” The compilation adds “Les Rats,” “Le Sort du Moutard,” “Santa Cruz,” “En Moi Qui,” “Dead Voice / White Noise,” “Existir,” “Anna” and a Lambert version of “Mercredi Noir.” All lyrics are in French, set against post-punk and dark-wave arrangements built around synth lines.

About Antifer

Antifer is a Parisian post-punk and dark-wave trio formed in 2024 by Anthony Loridant, Romain Glaser and Carine Rosa. The band released a run of singles before its first EP, “Stella Mantis,” in 2026, followed shortly after by a second EP. “Stella Mantis / Dirty Dents de Scie” brings both EPs together on CD through Icy Cold Records, alongside four additional tracks not previously collected on one release.

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